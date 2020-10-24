Believe It Or Not, There Are Still Ways To Buy A House With No Money Down

Over the course of his campaign for re-election, President Donald Trump has frequently accused opponent Joe Biden of corruption. Despite lacking any evidence, Trump and his allies have focused on Biden's son, Hunter Biden, and his business dealings in Ukraine. According to Business Insider, ardent Trump supporters grew impatient enough with the impasse that they showed up at AG William Barr's home to demand action.
Black Friday is coming November 27. Business Insider reports that Best Buy is one of the major retailers to keep an eye on for deals. Best Buy's Black Friday 2020 sale features a Black Friday price guarantee to help shopper save all season long. It's a perk limited to My Best Buy members. Year after year, Best Buy provides significant price drops on everything. There will be deals on the latest TVs, speakers, headphones, laptops, gaming gear, and more.
On Friday, Apple shares fell as much as 5.6%. The drop comes after the tech giant's fiscal fourth-quarter figures failed to meet analysts' expectations. Business Insider reports the slide saw as much as $111 billion erased from Apple's market cap. The company beat estimates for overall revenue and profit. iPhone sales were well below Apple's expectations. Apple's updated phone lineup was released roughly one month later than usual.
Going through the mortgage approval process can be tedious, time-consuming, and stressful. But working hard to get a lower interest rate is totally worth it. According to Business Insider, prospective homebuyers should give themselves at least a few months to get prepared for the rigamarole. First, get your credit score up as high as you can. Second, get your debt-to-income ratio as low as you can. Always pay on time, and pay off any credit card balances before applying for a new mortgage.
Trump and Pelosi are both hoping for an economic relief package after the election. "Right after the election, we'll get it one way or the other," Trump said on a podcast interview. "First and foremost..
US presidential elections can be very tight. In 2000, for example, it took the Supreme Court to decide between Democrat Al Gore and Republican George W. Bush. But there are other ways to pick a winner..