|
|
|
Trump: Biden is the worst presidential candidate in US history
Trump: Biden is the worst presidential candidate in US history
US president Donald Trump continued his onslaught on Democratic presidentialnominee Joe Biden by calling him "the worst candidate in the history ofpresidential politics".
|
You Might Like
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
|
Related news from verified sources
|
President Donald Trump is using the final days of the campaign against Joe Biden to maintain a...
USATODAY.com - Published
|
Arab voters in the United States are more likely to vote for Democratic candidate, Joe Biden, in the...
WorldNews - Published
|
Deflecting President Trump's remarks, who described her as a "female socialist", Harris, 56, said she...
IndiaTimes - Published
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources
|