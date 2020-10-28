France, Germany Among European Countries Imposing New Restrictions As Second Wave of COVID

Ryk Comerford 2 Vaguely remember lots of media praising European approach to #WuhanVirus, criticizing USA.
"France, Spain, Italy,… https://t.co/8aCheNwcLW 1 day ago
Iran Air #IranAir is resuming its European flights which had been suspended in March because of the coronavirus. Flights to… https://t.co/DrfFG1ZUTa 2 days ago
iana For almost two decades Europe has been enduring constant terrorist attacks. There's been no counterattack on Muslim… https://t.co/1dg2Qdeb6k 2 days ago
YA RAB MERE DESH KO SALAMAT RAKHNA bharat india hi Most European countries including Germany, Netherlands, Italy have come out in support of France and a single Turke… https://t.co/m4KMyFRLpF 3 days ago
Giulio Terzi IranAir relaunches EU flights after #coronavirus halt.#IranAir resumes flights to England,France, Austria, Germany,… https://t.co/ntEUAhSILZ 3 days ago
Giulio Terzi IranAir relaunches EU flights after #coronavirus halt.#IranAir resumes flights to England,France, Austria, Germany,… https://t.co/knuRh5S0PO 3 days ago
The Dastan Project RT @KayhanLife: #IranAir Relaunches European Flights After #Coronavirus Halt
Scheduled flights to England, France, Austria, Germany, and It… 6 days ago
Kayhan Life #IranAir Relaunches European Flights After #Coronavirus Halt
Scheduled flights to England, France, Austria, Germany… https://t.co/GSQa7pf7iY 6 days ago
Second COVID-19 Wave Sends France Back Into National LockdownStarting Friday, France will enter its second national lockdown.
France is latest nation to return to lockdown amid COVID surgeThe new lockdown announced by French President Emmanuel Macron will begin Friday and last until December 1.
New lockdowns in France, Germany as cases surgeGermany announced plans to shut down large swathes of public life for a month on Wednesday while France prepared to tighten controls further as COVID surged across Europe and financial markets tumbled..