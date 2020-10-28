Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

France, Germany Among European Countries Imposing New Restrictions As Second Wave of COVID

Video Credit: Travel & Leisure - Duration: 01:00s - Published
France, Germany Among European Countries Imposing New Restrictions As Second Wave of COVID
France is implementing a nationwide lockdown starting Friday.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Truth_Quest30

Ryk Comerford 2 Vaguely remember lots of media praising European approach to #WuhanVirus, criticizing USA. "France, Spain, Italy,… https://t.co/8aCheNwcLW 1 day ago

IranAir_IRI

Iran Air #IranAir is resuming its European flights which had been suspended in March because of the coronavirus. Flights to… https://t.co/DrfFG1ZUTa 2 days ago

iana_of_orleans

iana For almost two decades Europe has been enduring constant terrorist attacks. There's been no counterattack on Muslim… https://t.co/1dg2Qdeb6k 2 days ago

MuskanZafrul

YA RAB MERE DESH KO SALAMAT RAKHNA bharat india hi Most European countries including Germany, Netherlands, Italy have come out in support of France and a single Turke… https://t.co/m4KMyFRLpF 3 days ago

GiulioTerzi

Giulio Terzi IranAir relaunches EU flights after #coronavirus halt.#IranAir resumes flights to England,France, Austria, Germany,… https://t.co/ntEUAhSILZ 3 days ago

GiulioTerzi

Giulio Terzi IranAir relaunches EU flights after #coronavirus halt.#IranAir resumes flights to England,France, Austria, Germany,… https://t.co/knuRh5S0PO 3 days ago

dastan_project

The Dastan Project RT @KayhanLife: #IranAir Relaunches European Flights After #Coronavirus Halt Scheduled flights to England, France, Austria, Germany, and It… 6 days ago

KayhanLife

Kayhan Life #IranAir Relaunches European Flights After #Coronavirus Halt Scheduled flights to England, France, Austria, Germany… https://t.co/GSQa7pf7iY 6 days ago


Related videos from verified sources

Second COVID-19 Wave Sends France Back Into National Lockdown [Video]

Second COVID-19 Wave Sends France Back Into National Lockdown

Starting Friday, France will enter its second national lockdown.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:24Published
France is latest nation to return to lockdown amid COVID surge [Video]

France is latest nation to return to lockdown amid COVID surge

The new lockdown announced by French President Emmanuel Macron will begin Friday and last until December 1.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 01:54Published
New lockdowns in France, Germany as cases surge [Video]

New lockdowns in France, Germany as cases surge

Germany announced plans to shut down large swathes of public life for a month on Wednesday while France prepared to tighten controls further as COVID surged across Europe and financial markets tumbled..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:17Published