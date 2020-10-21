How To Make Sure Your Vote-By-Mail Ballot Has Been Counted
CBS4's Ted Scouten explains what to do with your mail-in ballot as Election Days nears.
Matching Signature Is Key To Making Sure Mail-In Ballots Are CountedMaking sure your mail-in ballot is counted could come down to the signature verification. Devin Fehely explains what to do if your signature is challenged.
Voter concerned ballot not counted after it was received weeks agoThe votes keep rolling in both with early in-person voting and mail-in ballots. Some voters say they are concerned about making sure their ballot is counted.
How to properly submit your mail-in ballotHow to properly submit your mail-in ballot and make sure your vote counts.