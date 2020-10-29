Seeking A Better Life, 140 Migrants Drown Off Coast Of Senegal

In the deadliest shipwreck recorded in 2020, at least 140 migrants have drowned off the coast of Senegal.

The UN's International Organization for Migration says the boat was bound for Spain's Canary Islands.

It was carrying about 200 people.

CNN reports the vessel caught fire a few hours after departing Mbour.

It eventually capsized near Saint-Louis, on the Senegalese northwest coast.