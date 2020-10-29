Seeking A Better Life, 140 Migrants Drown Off Coast Of Senegal

In the deadliest shipwreck recorded in 2020, at least 140 migrants have drowned off the coast of Senegal.

The UN's International Organization for Migration says the boat was bound for Spain's Canary Islands.

It was carrying about 200 people.

CNN reports the vessel caught fire a few hours after departing Mbour.

It eventually capsized near Saint-Louis, on the Senegalese northwest coast.

The IOM is deeply saddened by this recent tragedy, which follows four shipwrecks recorded in the Central Mediterranean last week and another in the English Channel.

Statement, United Nations International Organization for Migration CNN reports the Senegalese government and the IOM will travel to Saint-Louis to assess the needs of survivors and provide immediate assistance.