XCR: Testing 1.2.3...

In "The X Change Rate," award-winning drag queen, entertainer and TV personality Monét X Change brings her signature wit, heart and style to BUILD Series.

This week, Monét talked to Cheyenne Jackson, who stars in "Equal," the new HBO Max LGTBQ+ docuseries, and Pam Wiznitzer for a special Halloween edition of Cocktails with Pam.BUILD is a live interview series like no other—a chance for fans to sit inches away from some of today’s biggest names in entertainment, tech, fashion and business as they share the stories behind their projects and passions.

Every conversation yields insights, inspiration and plenty of surprises as moderators and audience members ask questions.

