Paranormal investigators make contact with spirits at nightclub

It’s one o’clock in the morning.

Splash, a video dance bar in San Jose, closed hours ago, but North Bay R.I.P., a paranormal investigating team, is busy at work inside.

“We got a call from a friend of ours…and we had heard that there was some activity here,” paranormal investigator Devin Sisk shares.

“I’ve had several experiences; weird stuff, glasses flying off the shelf, stuff being moved, hidden from you,” Splash manager Greg reveals.“Sometimes it could be a residual haunting which is like a videotape being played over and over.

You can’t really make contact with it.

It just exists”, Sisk explains, “then, there’s what we call intelligent haunting like here where we can communicate and ask questions.”...