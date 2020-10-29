NBC 26 weather forecast

Tonight, the wind will be dying down with overnight lows in the mid-20s.

Friday looks cool and dry with highs in the low-40s again.

We should make it over 50° on Halloween, and it looks like it will be dry.

Now that's a real "treat!" The only downfall is that it looks like it will be quite windy.

We FALL BACK Saturday night!

Turn the clocks back one hour before going to bed.

Sunset on Sunday will be at 4:40 pm.

Colder temps return for Sunday but much warmer weather will move in next week with some 60s possible.