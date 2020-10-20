Coronavirus And The Classroom

Video Credit: WTVA ABC Tupelo, MS - Published 5 minutes ago

>> here in mississippi we have seen this movie before.

>> we know what can happen if we allow this to get out of control.

>> so we want to be pro active to prevent that from happening.

>> in jackson the governor continues his efforts to balance the state health needs with the needs of mississippi business and education.

State wide schools have dealt with or are dealing with cases of coronavirus.

>> some times it's the students some times it's the staff.

Many times it's both.

>> at one point this month state health officer reported 6,000 mississippi kindergarten through 12 grade students under quarantine.

>> the local educators the pandemic has had a number of new challenges monroe county schools superintendent is one of those educators.

>> what was the plan for classes going in to this school year?

>> we met as administrative team and developed a plan of course had to be board approved and fit within the requirements guidelines of the state department of education.

Basically we based on survey from our parents that we sent, we started a traditional schedule and offered distance learning for those that needed to do that.

>> so what is -- as we talked this week what is the personal between those in person and those in distance learning?

>> initially when we started out we had about 14% of our students that started out initially with the distance learning.

>> and currently we are only about 4% of our over all population doing distance learning.

So the majority of our kids are at school now.

>> over all how is it going?

>> we feel like it's going well.

>> it's certainly a learning curve for everyone.

Not only in monroe county school district but we are moving right along.

Trying to adjust with the changes that are on a daily basis.

So we just feel like we are doing a good job at it.

Of course always room for improvement on things as we meet as administrative team and work with our board.

We feel like we are going in the right direction.

>> have you had any instances where you had to maybe either send classes or schools or whatever in to quarantine because of someone testing positive?

>> yes, initially we right off the bat we had to quarantine our football team at smith field and they were not able to play a game or two there, but we have not had to quarantine entire classes.

We have had to quarantine students quarantine some staff since the school year started.

>> i know internet connectivity has been issue ever since the pandemic started.

What is the situation with the monroe county schools and the students?

>> we are still our numbers, our percentages are high of students do not have connectivity within the homes.

>> i know our county epa is working toward a resolution with that but we are not exactly sure of the time frame.

What we are doing is we are trying to wrap your campus in wireless from the parking lot to the sporting facilities with the house bill 1788 funds we have applied for for the state.

From the state.

And that will help us do that but right now we have the majority of our kids that do not have connectivity in their homes.

Many that have very difficult time getting a cell service.

Reception within their home as well.

>> what have you been hearing from parents?

>> the majority of the parents are like we are.

Still trying to figure things out.

>> some have figured out little more difficult to have students at home and have someone to be there to monitor them.

To ensure that they are checking in everyday.

To ensure that they are getting the work done and submitted on daily basis.

So that has certainly been a challenge.

Been a challenge for our teachers which are also parents as well.

The instruction at school, the instruction for distance learners and you know, craig, whenever a student is isolated or quarantined, they become a distance learner for that 10 day or 14 day period.

>> it is certainly a challenge for our instructional staff to ensure that all that works together.

>> since you mentioned that, i should ask not only about teachers but the support staff.

Their well-being.

You are right some of them are pants.

Obviously children are at school are priority but they have families and personal lives.

>> absolutely.

>> any changes as far as the school district goes or do you keep doing what you have been doing?

>> well we will continue doing what we are doing now.

We certainly will take i guess a temperature of where we are as the semester closes out around christmas break and it's going to depend on the covid 19.

What that would mean for us.

Certainly with us having majority of our kids at school we plan on moving forward many the good thing with that is we are ensuring that kids being fed everyday.

We are ensuring teachers in front of the students everyday providing that interaction and that engagement that is very needed.

Especially since we are experiencing or most schools experiencing that instructional gap that we had at the very end of school.

You add the summer gap in there.

We got some ground to make up and our teachers are digging in.

>> schools state wide busy upgrades.

We speak with state superintendent of education about keeping ahead of the curve.

Coronavirus and the classroom continue.

>> our numbers improve, we are able to do more and more safely in the community.

>> everyday in schools across the state educators are stepping up their game to meet the current technology.

Students no longer are forced to carry 40 pounds of books from classroom to classroom.

This month district offices big and small open boxes filled with new laptops.

Chrome books.

Ipads.

>> superintendent dickerson his district received more than 800 new chrome books.

Ear marked for students to enhance one on one instruction between teachers and students.

State superintendent of education said mississippi cannot afford to fall behind on technology.

>> where are we with mississippi public schools right now during the pandemic?

>> well, exciting news.

>> we are in the initial phases of mississippi connect digital learning initiative and so as you know the legislature appropriated $200 million and we have been in process of purchasing 390,000 devices across the state.

>> as of last friday we were already 60,000 devices in and we are continuing to crank that out on regular basis.

All across the state students and teachers are receiving devices that are fully loaded and in cases and all districts have to open the boxes and distribute them to children and to teachers.

>> we are very excited about where we are as we go.

>> so just clarify, how much -- how long do you think take all these devices to all the schools?

>> so we are deadline by law november 20 and we well on track to making that happen.

>> we are monitoring this on a time line on regular basis.

Working with us just incredibly efficient and on top of everything.

And so we have every intention of making sure that no later than november 20 there will be device every child and teacher in the state.

We are right in the middle of this pandemic.

At some point we will get out of this.

Try to get back to normal.

>> so at that point what happens to all this technology?

>> well, i think we got to be ready to pivot any moment.

As you know, we are expecting hurricane again.

And tornadoes that come through our state.

This is an opportunity for us to be prepared regardless of what is occurring whether it's pandemic or hurricane or tornado or bad weather.

What it happens to be.

Children be able to private to on line learning and so i think that's a critical part for us to keep in mind.

This isn't just for the pandemic.

>> this is to ensure that our kids have the skills, that are needed for high paying jobs.

This is a work force development issue where people can be trained remotely.

It has a lot of potential for our state other than just during a pandemic many this really, we are the only state in the nation need you to know.

Only state in the nation that is doing something in a very comprehensive way.

Because not only are we devices in children's hands but also adding to connectivity.

$50 million that came out of the house.

Also looking to set up, very robust professional development training for our teachers leader and our parents.

Already in the process of developing four or parents.

>> in the future our children will be ready and learning won't be interrupted.

>> community college stepped up to during the pandemic.

Not only with their students but also helping those affected by the pandemic.

Ahead oscinine news coronavirus in the classroom.

>> mississippi has truly turned a corner and it is because of you,.

>> welcome back to our coronavirus in the classroom special.

Education and training.

That's how mississippi tackling willing the high unemployment numbers.

Along with the other education safety guidelines with the pandemic, mississippi community colleges have stepped up to help with increased emphasis on work force training.

Someone who is very familiar with that effort is community college president jay allen.

I know the state of mississippi through its re skill mississippi program has been trying to help any workers displaced by the coronavirus trying to get them trained for other jobs.

Share with us icc involvement in that program?

>> for us re skill mississippi was an important part, great partnership within our stay along with [ inaudible ] funds and our goal to link people to immediate gainful employment with higher wages.

So we took the opportunity to look at that middle schools gap that difference between just coming right out of high school or out of high school.

Beyond.

In between that and college degree or certification.

Get in to that skill and training you need to get better paying job.

We increased the number of courses offered by 88%.

49 short-term classes offered this fall.

>> 33 of those made increase of 106%.

>> which ultimately resulted in many almost doubling of the number of students enrolled.

We increase 97% students that were enrolled this fall in short-term courses.

The key here is using those cares act funds covered the tu tition which is really huge barrier.

>> by the way we talking about short-term training.

How short?

>> four weeks.

You can take things like our truck driving program four weeks long.

Get all [ inaudible ] 16 weeks.

Only need just like a day a week.

>> over a period of time.

[ inaudible ] meet the accreditation standards.

Bottom line is you are in and out within a semester or less.

Ready to go in to the work force.

>> for anybody who is interested in re skill mississippi, should they go on line and apply through that entity.

Should they go straight to icc?

What is your advice?

>> did either or.

They go through the re skill.

They have tracking mechanism and refer that individual based on where they live to the appropriate community college.

In our case refer them to us.

I know your viewing area beyond just our reach.

But of course also welcome to reach out to our, to the community college as a whole to our department of work force and we can help them find that appropriate path.

>> and the great thing is that we have something for everyone all different skill levels.

>> we have some programs will assist people office environment as well.

>> health care.

>> work force training options help many during the pandemic whether it's to improve skills or to learn new ones many icc pathways career program offers a number of degrees in certifications.

Students can choose from a wide range of fields nursing and other medical assistance to engine repair.

To stay pandemic friendly some of pathways went virtual.

>> one profession showing high grout, nursing.

>> north east mississippi community college medical assistance program helping to train for one of the fastest growing segments in the medical field.

>> teaches students how to execute multiple procedures.

>> it also takes you behind the desk to learn the administrative side of health care.

>> upon graduation can work in any doctor's offices focus on anything from pediatric to object -- very different.

>> it's very different pace.

>> hands on.

>> computer skills.

>> we are told this is very selective program.

It only accepts about a dozen students each year.

>> a lot of changes in activities.

One big change, marching band.

>> if in a pandemic we can protect the student athlete and protect your families at the same time, then we will be accomplishing something.

>> there is no question athletics a number of changes during the pandemic.

>> different for the players.

Coaches.

Cheerleaders and matt shows us, also the band.

[ music ] biggest thing we had to prepare for protocols put in place by the state.

>> this is joshua.

He is the head band director.

Biggest safety protocols for the band not being able to play inside.

>> with some of the instruments like your brass, trumpet, trombone, and wind strums like clarinets requires players to blow air out to catch the tune.

Which in a closed environment could make it easier for the coronavirus to spread.

>> i just felt like it was the right thing especially for the safety of our kids and for the security we are doing something safe.

We just don't play inside.

Something that we can do outside just as well as inside.

>> because trying to keep the students safe as possible, this year pivoted to ewing virtual -- using virtual learning many the student can practice without you there because the feedback that we have if they are playing something for us, we can shoot that e-mail back to them.

You need to work on this.

So there is a lot of individualized instruction that can go on you wouldn't normally have.

>> certainly adjustment a clank from years passed.

But seniors like drum major nathan.

Very different.

>> usually everything we will do.

Have it planned down to the day.

>> this year had to adapt to different things.

>> i had to make sure communicating a whole lot better.

>> with different section leaders and everybody in the band so we can be where we need to be and be safe.

>> much like athlete these band members invest a lot of their time to perfecting their craft.

>> and like athlete they are just happy to get the chance to perform in front of their community.

>> reporting matt.

>> talk about the education during the pandemic talking about virtual learning.

>> things have been improving but the threat is still very much present.

Take a new look at the way we learn and for many children it requires the internet.

Take a new look at the way we learn and for many children it requires the internet.

>> takes us in to the world of virtual education.

>> while teachers and students are doing all they can to stay healthy during the pandemic, technology presents a different set of challenges for those choosing to do distance learning.

>> virtual has been an extreme challenge.

Challenge for everybody.

>> superintendent said a lot of rural areas like broad land access and that along with learning a new format for virtual classes causes obstacles for students and teachers.

>> so everybody learn sort of as we are going.

>> 78% of students in the school district chose to take in person classes this year.

>> the remaining 22% which is about 600 students opted for distance learning.

>> the teachers and students have been doing a great job and seems to be coming along record pace.

>> every week schools have to report any new cases of the coronavirus to the state department of health.

>> for the week of august 24 through august 28 schools in the district did not report any new cases.

>> he attributes that to everyone in the district being vigilant about staying healthy.

>> relates back to the mitigation strategy we put in place from social distancing to the good hygiene washing your hands and reporting in louisville.

>> lunch workers have a serious job.

Making everything safe.

>> for breakfast students will come by in person to the cafeteria to pick up food.

>> for lunch the staff takes the food to the students.

To help keep students safe no students will be eating lunch in the cafeteria this year.

Instead take pre-packaged lunches around to the classrooms. get the same types of food they would before including hot and cold food.

>> cafeteria workers put the food in to to go boxes and tie them in plastic bags.

Utensils are included.

>> still cafeteria manager said a little fun can help lessen the stress.

