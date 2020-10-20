Global  
 

Leeds enter highest tier of lockdown

Coronavirus: New data shows COVID-19 cases in Leeds care homes higher than spring peak


Nottingham prepares for highest band of Covid-19 restrictions [Video]

Nottingham prepares for highest band of Covid-19 restrictions

Residents in Nottingham and surrounding boroughs have been urged to keepshowing “resilience” ahead of new Tier 3 controls coming into force. TougherCovid-19 rules for Nottingham city and the..

Minister lays out 'formula' for Covid financial support [Video]

Minister lays out 'formula' for Covid financial support

Local Government Secretary Robert Jenrick has laid out the government's "formula" for financial support for regions placed into the highest tier of Covid-19 lockdown restrictions. It includes £8 per..

Prime Minister announces Greater Manchester will move into Tier 3 of coronavirus restrictions [Video]

Prime Minister announces Greater Manchester will move into Tier 3 of coronavirus restrictions

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced that the Greater Manchester regionwill move into the highest level of Covid-19 restrictions from midnight onThursday.

