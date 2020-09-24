Scarlett Johansson And Colin Jost Tied The Knot

Scarlet Johansson and Colin Jost tied the knot over the weekend.

The actress and "SNL" star said "I do" "in an intimate ceremony with their immediate family and loved ones.

According to CNN, Johansson and Jost's wedding adhered to COVID-19 safety precautions as directed by the CDC.

This is Jost's first marriage.

Johansson has been married twice before.

Johansson was previously married to Ryan Reynolds and to French businessman Romain Dauriac.

She and Dauriac share a daughter together.