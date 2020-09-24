Scarlett Johansson And Colin Jost Tied The Knot

Lori Loughlin begins her prison sentence on Friday, Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost are officially married and Josh Duhamel signs on to star in the heist thriller 'Bandit.' Here are today's top stories in Hollywood.
Pregnant women with COVID-19 are more likely to be admitted into the intensive care unit. They are also more likely to be put on ventilators, need life support, and die. This is compared to coronavirus patients who aren't pregnant, a CDC report found. Racial disparities existed too, with pregnant Hispanic women more likely to contract COVID-19. Black women more likely to experience serious complications, whether or not they were pregnant.
Some people only have high blood pressure at night, while their levels are fine during the day. And according to UPI, Japanese researchers say that phenomena puts them at a significantly greater risk for heart disease. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates nearly half of all adults in the United States -- or 108 million people -- have high blood pressure. The researchers say if a person's nighttime systolic blood pressure is 20 mm.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention gave cruise lines a thumbs up for restarting US operations Friday. As per the CDC's newest statement, cruise lines will be able to sail again on November 1st. The allowance of cruises hinges on the ships meeting a strict set of rules provided by the CDC. The cruise line must meet all of the standards before passengers will be allowed aboard. Originally, the CDC planned to halt cruise activity until February of 2021 but the White House overruled it,.
Wrexham Supporters Trust board members have voted overwhelmingly in favour of Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney's potential investment in their football club. Trust Director Spencer Harris said he had spoken to the actors "several times" and that the pair are "very excited" and know "a hell of a lot" about Wrexham AFC. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Star of the Deadpool films Ryan Reynolds and Always Sunny in Philadelphia actor Rob McElhenney have revealed plans to invest in a Welsh soccer team. Wrexham plays its games in the fifth tier of the English game and has never reached the Premier League. Adam Reed reports.