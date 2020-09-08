Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Stocks rebound with tech in the lead

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 02:09s - Published
Stocks rebound with tech in the lead

Stocks rebound with tech in the lead

U.S. stocks recovered on Thursday some of the steep losses seen the day before as investors gobbled up high-flying tech names in anticipation of strong quarterly results after the close, which Amazon, Apple, Facebook and Google's parent Alphabet each delivered.

Conway G.

Gittens reports.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Facebook Facebook American online social networking service

For Amazon, Apple, Facebook and Google business is booming

 Latest sales and profit figures from America's big tech companies exceed Wall Street expectations.
BBC News

Big Tech, recovered from pandemic, reports record earnings

 Amazon's profits tripled from a year ago, while Facebook and Google rode a major rebound in ad spending.
CBS News

Facebook weathers ad boycott and messy election season to report massive growth

 Photo by Michele Doying / The Verge

Among the tech platforms, no company, perhaps save Twitter, has had as contentious of a year as Facebook. The..
The Verge
Sturgeon clarifies rules ahead of new Tier system [Video]

Sturgeon clarifies rules ahead of new Tier system

Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has issued a video statement clarifying the new rules in Scotland from Monday when the country introduces its own Tier system for coronavirus restrictions. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 03:40Published

Alphabet Alphabet Standard set of letters that represent phonemes of a spoken language

DOJ files antitrust lawsuit against Google, alleging it maintains a search monopoly

 The Department of Justice filed suit against Google for allegedly violating antitrust regulations. The DOJ alleges that Google, which is a division of Alphabet,..
CBS News
House panel issues scathing Big Tech complaint [Video]

House panel issues scathing Big Tech complaint

The U.S. House of Representatives antitrust subcommittee's findings on abuse of market power by four large tech companies took Amazon, Apple, Facebook and Alphabet's Google to task in a scathing take-down for what the committee saw as a gross abuse of power aimed at squelching competition. Conway G. Gittens reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:58Published
Trump to block TikTok, WeChat downloads Sunday [Video]

Trump to block TikTok, WeChat downloads Sunday

The Trump administration will ban WeChat and video-sharing app TikTok from U.S. app stores starting Sunday night, a move that will block Americans from downloading the Chinese-owned platforms over concerns they pose a national security threat. Fred Katayama reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:12Published

Google Google American technology company

YouTube brings in $5 billion in ad revenue as Alphabet and Google bounce back

 Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

Google parent company Alphabet’s third quarter revenue increased 14 percent from the year before, led by a..
The Verge

Hackers stole $2.3 million from the Wisconsin Republican party

 Hackers reportedly stole $2.3 million from the Wisconsin Republican Party just weeks before the election using a scheme involving manipulated invoices, the..
The Verge

Amazon (company) Amazon (company) American technology and e-commerce company

Amazon’s net income tripled last quarter, and it didn’t even have Prime Day to help

 Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

Even without Prime Day, Amazon had a blockbuster quarter. Its net income nearly tripled from this time last..
The Verge

Amazon is opening brand-new Razr boxes to fold the phones for safer shipping

 Photo by Dieter Bohn / The Verge

Motorola’s 5G-equipped Razr is being sold unlocked, which means you can buy it straight from Amazon. (It’s even..
The Verge

Apple Inc. Apple Inc. American technology company

Apple’s Mac and services hit new records in Q4 earnings

 Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

Apple today announced its fiscal fourth quarter earnings, reporting $64.7 billion in revenue and earnings per..
The Verge

Apple’s big services bundle, Apple One, launches tomorrow

 Apple’s big services bundle that will bring together products like Apple Music, Apple TV Plus, Apple Arcade, and Apple News Plus, will launch tomorrow, the..
The Verge

Spotify surges past 300M users after successful Russia launch

 Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

Spotify now has 320 million monthly active users and 144 million paid subscribers, an increase of 29 and 27..
The Verge

Related news from verified sources

Covid condemns value investing to worst run in two centuries

Sought-after but expensive tech stocks have extended their lead during the pandemic
FT.com - Published


Tweets about this

Save_the_Poors

Juli, Not my first protest @DavidJLoredan I think certain energy stocks might struggle if Trump loses, and Tech stocks might rebound with Bide… https://t.co/O7J0psPD5p 1 week ago

JosephBarbieri

Joseph Barbieri MediaMonks founder @MediaMonks spoke with CNBC about how CMOs’ priorities are shifting – and where their spend is g… https://t.co/saiVVMcyGA 1 week ago


Related videos from verified sources

Equity indices flat amid lacklustre trading, private lenders lose [Video]

Equity indices flat amid lacklustre trading, private lenders lose

Equity benchmark indices were flat during early hours on Tuesday tracking Asian peers which witnessed downside in early deals. At 10:15 am, the BSE SandP Sensex was up by 40 points or 0.1 per cent at..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:10Published
Why Stocks Are Selling Off Monday [Video]

Why Stocks Are Selling Off Monday

The sell-off was lead by tech.

Credit: The Street     Duration: 01:42Published