Campers ride out Hurricane Zeta at Country Side RV Park

As folks from across the Coast clean up storm debris and survey the damage from Hurricane Zeta, campers at one local RV Park are sharing their storm experiences.

- generators are humming and a-t-- v's are clearing debris at the- park a day after many residents- felt the effects from the storm- sot-tina touche: resident - "you anchor down, you fill up - your tank and you get ready.- your ice, your- generators and all that, we're- backed up on our stuff right- now."

- as a northern california- resident, courtney clark- experienced a hurricane for the- first time and described- her experience.

- sot-courtney clark- "held on tight, it shook quite - bit, i heard some stuff - scuffling under and we really - just hoped for the best."

- the start of a new day revealed- roof damage to a few- campers, plenty of downed - branches and damaged fencing- across the complex.

- but clark says the way people - immediately sprung into - action to help one another was- impressive.

- sot-courtney clark- "with all this else going on in- 2020, it kind of brought- everybody back- together, which is good."

- and park owners kim and bill- tuggle say they plan to continu- riding out storms in the future- sot-kim and bill tuggle - "we fell we faired them out, al- of them, so we might as well- - - - just stay for any more that we- have, unless for some reason at- the last minute we decide to- go."- in saucier, grant chighizola, - news 25.- - - -