Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Scarlett Johansson And Colin Jost Tied The Knot

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:33s - Published
Scarlett Johansson And Colin Jost Tied The Knot

Scarlett Johansson And Colin Jost Tied The Knot

Scarlet Johansson and Colin Jost tied the knot over the weekend.

The actress and "SNL" star said "I do" "in an intimate ceremony with their immediate family and loved ones.

According to CNN, Johansson and Jost's wedding adhered to COVID-19 safety precautions as directed by the CDC.

This is Jost's first marriage.

Johansson has been married twice before.

Johansson was previously married to Ryan Reynolds and to French businessman Romain Dauriac.

She and Dauriac share a daughter together.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost Married in Private Ceremony

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost are now a married couple ... TMZ has learned. Sources close to the...
TMZ.com - Published Also reported by •Japan TodayUpworthyDaily CallerAceShowbiz



Tweets about this

raspmarytea

mary RT @BBCWorld: Scarlett Johansson marries Colin Jost in 'intimate' ceremony https://t.co/whyalcQRR6 2 seconds ago

raspmarytea

mary RT @enews: Jost married! 💍 Scarlett Johansson & Colin Jost have officially tied the knot. ❤️ https://t.co/Yv7N0cSXnB https://t.co/REIavgRBbM 7 seconds ago

mielybushra

bouchra Ghaoui RT @enews: Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost Get Married in Intimate Ceremony https://t.co/0Ai6Ny36pU 7 seconds ago

theeeighthmonth

The Eighth Month RT @ghostreaItor: SOMEONE SENT ME UNRELEASED PHOTOS FROM COLIN JOST AND SCARLETT JOHANSSON'S WEDDING OMG https://t.co/dFfVgd8xDT 11 seconds ago

weepingangel013

Weeping angel RT @people: 'Jost Married!' Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost Tie the Knot in Intimate Ceremony https://t.co/1i9olh4DTl 23 seconds ago

JudithGJeon

🌹장미칼aka여왕검⚔️😷 RT @THR: Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost are married https://t.co/T61oIIYWEv https://t.co/I0xeBj5w7e 32 seconds ago

PINK1963DSW

🌸☮🇺🇸PINK🌸1963🌸DSW🌸 RT @voguemagazine: Scarlett Johansson married Colin Jost over the weekend in an “intimate ceremony with their immediate family and love one… 33 seconds ago

astrosehnsucht

grace RT @ghostreaItor: rip colin jost and michael che, they aren't dead but colin just married scarlett johansson https://t.co/1Ram1oNcu7 46 seconds ago


Related videos from verified sources

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost Got Secretly Married [Video]

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost Got Secretly Married

"Jost Married."

Credit: InStyle     Duration: 00:55Published
'Jost Married!' Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost Tie the Knot in Intimate Ceremony [Video]

'Jost Married!' Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost Tie the Knot in Intimate Ceremony

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost have tied the knot after getting in engaged in May 2019

Credit: People     Duration: 01:01Published
Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost have tied the knot! [Video]

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost have tied the knot!

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost have tied the knot after over a year of engagement, and three years of dating.

Credit: Bang Media International Limited     Duration: 01:05Published