Netflix's Subscription Price Raise, David Letterman's Message to Dodgers Star Justin Turner & More | THR New s

Netflix just raised its prices for U.S. subscribers, ' The Crown ' dropped the spine-chilling official trailer for its upcoming fourth season and David Letterman called out Dodgers star Justin Turner over his post-World Series win COVID controversy.

As the first known U.S. outbreak of COVID-19 wreacked havoc on a nursing home in Kirkland, Washington, the executive in charge of the facility says efforts to..

The staggering toll of America's coronavirus approach can be seen in soaring death rates across the country that are much worse than deaths from the flu.As..

The nearly century-old Bacille Calmette-Guérin (BCG) vaccine can help the elderly fight off infections such as Covid-19, a study by the Indian Council of..

The Dodgers are "working closely" with the L.A. County Health Department after Justin Turner tested positive for COVID … and officials are advising an..

Los Angeles Dodgers Win First World Series Title Since 1988 The Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the Tampa Bay Rays 3-1 in Game 6 of the World Series on Tuesday night.

Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner tested positive for COVID-19, but returned to celebrate with teammates after clinching the World Series.

'The Crown' star and creator impressed with Princess Diana actress' talents 'The Crown' actor Josh O'Connor and creator Peter Morgan have heaped praise on Emma Corrin, the young actress picked to play Princess Diana in the new season, insisting she is stunning as the late royal.

Gillian Anderson and young actress Emma Corrin talk the pressures of playing historical figures Margaret Thatcher and Princess Diana on "The Crown."

Margaret Thatcher, Queen Elizabeth Face Off In 'The Crown' Season 4 Trailer | THR News The latest preview for the upcoming season of Netflix's British drama also teases tensions between the royal family and Princess Diana.

Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge Netflix is introducing price hikes for its US subscribers today, increasing its standard plan to $14 a month..

The most popular Netflix plan, which lets subscribers watch in high-def on two screens at the same time, has increased by $1 to $13.99.

David Letterman Calls Out Dodgers' Justin Turner Over Post-Game COVID Controversy | THR News David Letterman on Wednesday dropped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! to mainly talk about the latest season of his Netflix show, My Next Guest Needs No Introduction