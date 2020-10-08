Global  
 

Video Credit: The Hollywood Reporter - Duration: 02:08s - Published
Netflix's Subscription Price Raise, David Letterman's Message to Dodgers Star Justin Turner & More | THR New s

Netflix just raised its prices for U.S. subscribers, 'The Crown' dropped the spine-chilling official trailer for its upcoming fourth season and David Letterman called out Dodgers star Justin Turner over his post-World Series win COVID controversy.


David Letterman Calls Out Dodgers' Justin Turner Over Post-Game COVID Controversy | THR News [Video]

David Letterman Calls Out Dodgers' Justin Turner Over Post-Game COVID Controversy | THR News

David Letterman on Wednesday dropped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! to mainly talk about the latest season of his Netflix show, My Next Guest Needs No Introduction

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter    Duration: 01:37Published

Netflix raising prices on most popular streaming plan to $13.99, premium to $17.99

 The most popular Netflix plan, which lets subscribers watch in high-def on two screens at the same time, has increased by $1 to $13.99.
USATODAY.com

Netflix is raising the price of its most popular plan to $14 today, premium tier increasing to $18

 Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

Netflix is introducing price hikes for its US subscribers today, increasing its standard plan to $14 a month..
The Verge
Margaret Thatcher, Queen Elizabeth Face Off In 'The Crown' Season 4 Trailer | THR News [Video]

Margaret Thatcher, Queen Elizabeth Face Off In 'The Crown' Season 4 Trailer | THR News

The latest preview for the upcoming season of Netflix's British drama also teases tensions between the royal family and Princess Diana.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter    Duration: 01:58Published

New trailer: Why 'The Crown' Season 4 includes Princess Diana's bulimia and Margaret Thatcher's private life

 Gillian Anderson and young actress Emma Corrin talk the pressures of playing historical figures Margaret Thatcher and Princess Diana on "The Crown."
USATODAY.com
'The Crown' star and creator impressed with Princess Diana actress' talents [Video]

'The Crown' star and creator impressed with Princess Diana actress' talents

'The Crown' actor Josh O'Connor and creator Peter Morgan have heaped praise on Emma Corrin, the young actress picked to play Princess Diana in the new season, insisting she is stunning as the late royal.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:51Published

Dodgers and Rays in self-quarantine after Justin Turner's positive COVID-19 test

 Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner tested positive for COVID-19, but returned to celebrate with teammates after clinching the World Series.
USATODAY.com
Los Angeles Dodgers Win First World Series Title Since 1988 [Video]

Los Angeles Dodgers Win First World Series Title Since 1988

The Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the Tampa Bay Rays 3-1 in Game 6 of the World Series on Tuesday night.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:18Published

Dodgers Advised to Quarantine for 2 Weeks By Health Dept. Over Justin Turner Test

 The Dodgers are "working closely" with the L.A. County Health Department after Justin Turner tested positive for COVID … and officials are advising an..
TMZ.com

BCG vaccine could help elderly fight Covid: ICMR

 The nearly century-old Bacille Calmette-Guérin (BCG) vaccine can help the elderly fight off infections such as Covid-19, a study by the Indian Council of..
IndiaTimes

Covid 19 coronavirus: Death rates soar across US, Covid-19 now third leading cause of death

 The staggering toll of America's coronavirus approach can be seen in soaring death rates across the country that are much worse than deaths from the flu.As..
New Zealand Herald

Nursing home exec: First U.S. COVID outbreak impacted by federal investigation

 As the first known U.S. outbreak of COVID-19 wreacked havoc on a nursing home in Kirkland, Washington, the executive in charge of the facility says efforts to..
CBS News

