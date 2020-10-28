Georgia sen., rival clash in heated debate

Global  
 

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 03:03s - Published
Georgia Republican Senator David Perdue and Democratic opponent Jon Ossoff attacked each other about their positions with regards to the coronavirus and other more personal issues during Wednesday night's televised debate.


