Excited Fans Descend On Dodger Stadium Thursday To Get World Series Gear

Video Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Duration: 02:46s - Published
Dodger fans who were unable to get their hands on World Series gear Wednesday received another shot Thursday.


