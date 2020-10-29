Buttigieg: Trump Leaving Omaha Supporters To Freeze Is 'A Great Metaphor'

Former Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg weighed in on President Donald Trump's frantic pace of campaign rallies Wednesday on Fox News.

Buttigieg told host Martha MacCallum that while Joe Biden admittedly was doing few stops, he was unsure if it was really helping Trump's chances.

He said that when Trump left his supporters out freezing in the cold in Omaha, it was which 'a great metaphor for how he’s treated his supporters more generally.'

In Arizona you’ve got a bunch of people in a rally that has the potential to be a spreader event, which kind of symbolizes his inability to lead us out of this pandemic.

Pete Buttigieg Interview with Marth MacCallum, Fox News MacCallum dismissed the comment, saying 'we’ve heard that line a lot.'