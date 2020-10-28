MNSURE open enrollment begins Sunday

Video Credit: KIMT - Published 5 days ago

MNSURE open enrollment for healthcare opens up on Sunday.

"*15 mph the pandemic has underscored the importance of having health insurance.

Starting this sunday ?

"* open enrollment begins through minn?

"* sure.

Kimt news three's calyn thompson joins us live to show us how minnesotans can sign up.xxx katie and george ?

"* getting coverage starts with a few clicks.

You can start by typing mn?

"* sure.org.

Minn?

*e is minnesota's health insurance marketplace where individuals and families can shop around and choose health insurance that meets their needs.

New for this open enrollment period ?

"* rates are stable... meaning most minnesotans' rates are going to be similar to what they've paid in the past.

There's also more choices for minnesotans... specifically for those in the southeast part of the state.

Of course ?*- help will be available if you need it.xxx shopping for health insurance and understanding your coverage options can be complicated.

That's why we have also have a network of assisters around the state who can help minnesotans understand their options and get covered.

We'll be sure to link mnsure's website on kimt dot com.

Live in rochester, calyn thompson, kimt news 3./// thanks calyn.

Open enrollment runs