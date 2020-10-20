4 COUNTY HELP

Global  
 

Two crews from 4 County Electric Power Association left this morning on their way to assist with hurricane relief efforts.

Hurricane zeta relief efforts are well underway for residents along the gulf coast.

Two crews from 4 county electric power association left this morning on their way to assist singing river electric power association with power restoration efforts.

The two groups are made up of 11 men equipped with bucket trucks, digger derrick truck, and crew trucks.

As of this morning, two thirds of singing river's 83 thousand members were without power.

The two 4 county crews will assist with downed power lines and sub stations.




