Video Credit: WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN - Published 5 minutes ago

We saw power outages and flooding today as the remains of Zeta came through our area.

And high winds blanketed the tennessee valley and north georgia last night and this morning causing flooding...downed trees and power lines.... georgia power has reported more than 400 thousand power outages across the state.

There were more than 2 thousand people without power in cherokee and clay counties in north carolina.

Here in chattanooga, e- p-b has been experiencing minimal outages with under 1000 people without power.

E-p-b says that their grid system played a large part in the reduction of outages.

Watching the news this morning, they were having lots of problems in georgia.

But, definetley us having the smart grid here, really prevents us from having massive power outages like other communities do.

So, we are really lucky to have it."

Signal mountain middle and high school were experiencing issues with their power earlier today.

But, they have restored power there and those students were able to continue their remote learning