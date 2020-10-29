A Growing Number Of Countries Want Daylight Savings Time To Fall Back

Daylight-saving time ends on Sunday, November 1 at 2 a.m.

In the US, which means clocks will move back one hour.

According to Business Insider, many Americans are fed up with DST, even if it allegedly saves some electricity and contributes to some industries.

After all, Business Insider reports research suggests DST can increase health risks and accidents in the days after daylight-saving time starts.