United Airlines To Offer Free COVID-19 Tests For Passengers

United Airlines will begin offering free rapid COVID-19 test for passengers flying between London and Newark, New Jersey.

According to Business Insider, the airline announced the new plan on Thursday.

The airline is trialing the program on three flights a week for four weeks, starting November 16.

This makes United the first US airline to offer free testing on flights across the Atlantic.

The nasal swab tests will produce results for waiting passengers in around 30 minutes.

Passengers who refuse testing won't be allowed to board the flight.