Breona Prosecution

News now... breonna taylor's mother is asking to have an independent prosecutor appointed to handle her daughter's case.

L3: abc 36 news white breonna taylor's mother asking for for new grand jury louisville tamika palmer says her daughter deserves a prosecution team who can evaluate the case from a quote "unbiased lens."

Palmer's attorney says information provided by grand jurors...confirm that attorney general david cameron's office's presentation of the case..

Was quote "flawed" and not in compliance with kentucky law.