Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Breona Prosecution

Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published
Breona Prosecution
10/29/2020_BreonnaProsecution

News now... breonna taylor's mother is asking to have an independent prosecutor appointed to handle her daughter's case.

L3: abc 36 news white breonna taylor's mother asking for for new grand jury louisville tamika palmer says her daughter deserves a prosecution team who can evaluate the case from a quote "unbiased lens."

Palmer's attorney says information provided by grand jurors...confirm that attorney general david cameron's office's presentation of the case..

Was quote "flawed" and not in compliance with kentucky law.




You Might Like


Tweets about this