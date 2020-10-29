Hurricane Zeta

Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published 5 minutes ago

Again.

The gulf coast... picking up the pieces... after zeta made landfall as a strong category two hurricane on wednesday.

L3: nation view white zeta hits gulf coast, leaves at least 2 dead zeta tore through louisiana and mississippi wednesday as a strong category two hurricane .... with wind gusts reported up to 110 miles per hour.

At least two people were killed and more than two million customers were left without power in seven states.

After slamming into louisiana and mississippi... zeta cut through alabama, georgia and the mid-atlantic states... bringing heavy rain and damaging wind.

