Statewide School Covid-19 Dashboard

Video Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, AL - Published 1 day ago

WAAY 31's Grace Campbell spoke with the Morgan County school system's lead nurse about her experience with the new state dashboard.

We'll time it out in a few minutes.

>>> we've been learning more about a statewide dashboard to update schools.

They expect to see it released later today or tomorrow.

Already lead nurses in school districts across the state have gone through orientation to learn what they're supposed to do and report on to if state.

And how often.

Grace campbell spoke with the morgan county school system's lead nurse.

>> reporter: nurse brenda cottle told me the new state dashboard won't than big of a change for her because morgan county has its own dashboard that she updates daily.

The state dashboard will only be updated weekly and one mom in morgan county told me she doesn't think that will be very beneficial.

>> i feel like that for the data to be beneficial, that it would need to be more set up like a live dashboard with live numbers being reported or at least daily.

>> reporter: emily smith has a daughter in virtual schooling and a son in the traditional setting out west morgan middle school.

Lead nurses are expected to report the weekly total of self-reported positive cases among the district to the state every wednesday morning.

The state will then update the dashboard weekly.

>> bly the time that we're receive -- by the time we're receiving the data, information has changed, so we're no longer informed.

>> reporter: the morgan county school district will still update its dashboard daily and the district's lead nurse thinks the main purpose of the dashboard will be to have the number of self-reported positive cases among schools in one location.

>> this is just another area to kind of write down the complete numbers and break it down according to school systems. in case someone really is just focused on what's going on.

>> reporter: she believes the state dashboard will be beneficial to the districts that do not have one.

In decatur, grace campbell, waay 31 news.

>>> the school dashboard will only release the number of positive