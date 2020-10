Parisians enjoy a final night out before France goes back into lockdown Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 03:01s - Published 2 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 03:01s - Published Parisians enjoy a final night out before France goes back into lockdown People in Paris enjoyed a final night out on Thursday (October 29) before a second national lockdown comes into force. 0

