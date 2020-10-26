Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Hurricane Zeta slams into Louisiana with heavy wind and rain

Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 00:48s - Published
Hurricane Zeta slams into Louisiana with heavy wind and rain

Hurricane Zeta slams into Louisiana with heavy wind and rain

Hurricane Zeta made landfall near Cocodrie, Louisiana as a category 2 hurricane on Wednesday, October 28.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Hurricane Zeta to become 5th named storm to hit Louisiana in unprecedented season; see latest track

A storm-weary Louisiana is bracing for yet another pummeling from wind, rain and waves on Wednesday...
Upworthy - Published

Hurricane Zeta caused heavy rain, wind and damage along these Southeast coast cities

Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama, areas already beat up from tropical systems, were hit hard again...
USATODAY.com - Published

Hurricane Zeta unleashes fury on Louisiana coast

Hurricane Zeta has begun to batter Mississippi's Gulf Coast with a dangerous storm surge, high winds...
USATODAY.com - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Maryland Weather: Remnants Of Zeta Move Through Mid-Atlantic [Video]

Maryland Weather: Remnants Of Zeta Move Through Mid-Atlantic

Heavy rain that was part of the system that was Hurricane Zeta prompted flood watches and warnings for much of Maryland on Thursday.

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 01:35Published
Hurricane Zeta caused heavy rain, wind and damage along these Southeast coast cities [Video]

Hurricane Zeta caused heavy rain, wind and damage along these Southeast coast cities

Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama, areas already beat up from tropical systems, were hit hard again by Hurricane Zeta.

Credit: USA Today News (Domestic)     Duration: 00:52Published
Philadelphia Weather: Heavy Rain Today [Video]

Philadelphia Weather: Heavy Rain Today

Llarisa Abreu has the Eyewitness Weather forecast.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 03:46Published