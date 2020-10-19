Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Traditional cultural activities resume in Kashmir with 2-day folk music festival

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 04:10s - Published
Traditional cultural activities resume in Kashmir with 2-day folk music festival

Traditional cultural activities resume in Kashmir with 2-day folk music festival

Traditional cultural activities resumed after a long gap of COVID-19 shutdown in Kashmir valley.

The Gulshan Cultural Forum has organized two-day folk music festival in Baramulla.

During the event, artists gave energetic performances including folk singing and short skits.

"In the time of these odd days (due to COVID-19), we feel so good after attending this musical festival, many people came here to watch the performances," said a local audience member."In this two-day festival organised by Gulshan Cultural Forum in the time of COVID-19 pandemic, we tried to provide a platform to people, so that people can calm themselves amid the tensions caused by the pandemic.

In this event, we produced drama and major events of mausiqi.

People enjoyed the event and felt calmness after a long period of COVID-19 lockdown.

It was a successful event," said Gulshan Badarni, organiser of the event.

To avoid large gathering, cultural activities were stopped by authorities in the month of March after the announcement of COVID-19 lockdown.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Jammu and Kashmir (state) Jammu and Kashmir (state) Former state administered by India

Dal Lake's water sports are back! [Video]

Dal Lake's water sports are back!

Srinagar's Dal Lake once again has regained its charm of water sports activities after months of halt. The lockdown shut all the sports activities in the Valley and bound people to stay in their houses for months to safeguard themselves from COVID-19. Now, authorities have allowed several sports activities in the union territory as things are getting normal day by day. The water sports athletes took sigh of relief and participated in the event with full enthusiasm. Water sports activities include swimming, canoeing and kayaking etc. Jammu and Kashmir is emerging as a talent hub of the country as youths here are excelling in different fields and making the union territory and country proud. Youths here are engaging themselves with sports and cultural activities and saying no to drugs and anti-social activities. Administration here is also encouraging the youths and providing them all the facilities so that they can excel in their respective fields. Dal Lake is a world famous water body which attracts a large number of tourists every year from across the world. Such water sports activities will also help attract adventure enthusiasts towards the Valley.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 03:55Published

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

14-yr-old forced to sell tea in Mumbai after mother loses job due to COVID-19 [Video]

14-yr-old forced to sell tea in Mumbai after mother loses job due to COVID-19

Meet the 14-year-old boy, Subhaan Shaikh who is selling tea, door to door for livelihood. It's been almost 6 months since Subhaan started selling tea in Mumbai, as his mother lost her job due to COVID-19. "My mother lost her job due to COVID-19 lockdown. I have no tea shop. I roam around to sell tea. I earn 300 to 400 rupees on daily basis and gave it to mother and save some money for future," Subhaan said. Country has witnessed major job losses due to COVID-19 shutdown. The pandemic has impacted the economy and livelihood of the working class.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 03:44Published

Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Jammu youths achieving new heights in football [Video]

Jammu youths achieving new heights in football

Jammu youths are excelling in different sports and football is one of them. Many youngsters gathered at Sainik Colony ground to brush up their football skills. Interestingly, many of these youngsters..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 04:18Published
Militancy not one-way route, will welcome your return: Top Army Commander's appeal [Video]

Militancy not one-way route, will welcome your return: Top Army Commander's appeal

Indian Army has reiterated that it will welcome those local militants in Kashmir who choose to shun the path of violence. General Officer Commanding (GOC) 15 Corps Lieutenant General BS Raju on October..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 04:45Published
Golf tournament organised in Srinagar to boost sports tourism [Video]

Golf tournament organised in Srinagar to boost sports tourism

In a bid to revive the domestic golf tourism industry, The Jammu and Kashmir tourism department organised a golf tournament at Pahalgam golf course during its two-day autumn festival which concluded on..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 03:11Published