UArizona propose end date for furloughs

Video Credit: KGUN, Tucson, AZ - Duration: 00:32s - Published 1 week ago

UArizona propose an end date for furloughs with staff.

SAYS -- IT PLANS TO STOP --THIS UPCOMING FEBRUARY.

IN ANEMAIL SENT TO EMPLOYEES -- THEUNIVERSITY SAYS RESULTS FROMTHE FURLOUGH PROGRAM -- ANDTHE FURLOUGH-BASED SALARYPROGRAM -- HAVE CONTRIBUTEDBETTER THAN EXPECTED TUITIONREVENUE.

FURLOUGH PROGRAMEMPLOYEES WILL NOW NOW HAVEFEWER REQUIRED FURLOUGH DAYS-- AND CAN USE THOSE DAYS UPUNTIL THE SUMMER.

THEFURLOUGHS WERE ORIGINALLY PUTIN PLACE IN AUGUST -- TO SAVETHE SCHOOL MONEY DURING THEPANDEMIC.GOVERNOR DOU