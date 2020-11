Acts of Kindness: Pay it Forward Cincinnati Video Credit: WCPO Cincinnati - Duration: 01:34s - Published 3 days ago Acts of Kindness: Pay it Forward Cincinnati The Cincinnati non-profit offers opportunities for local adults through education, grants and jobs. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this

Related videos from verified sources Coffee shop customers pay it forward for others



Most of the people who buy their morning cup of coffee at Wyoming Community Coffee are looking out for their neighbors and buying them coffee too. Credit: WCPO Cincinnati Duration: 02:36 Published 1 week ago