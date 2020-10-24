Global  
 

High School football games changed due to Hurricane Zeta

Video Credit: WXXVDT2 - Published
High School football games changed due to Hurricane Zeta

High School football games changed due to Hurricane Zeta

As if high school football cancellations due to COVID-19 weren’t already bad enough, Hurricane Zeta decided to pour some salt in the wound.

- as if high school football- cancellations due to covid-19 - weren't already bad enough... - hurricane zeta... decided to- pour- some salt, in the wound.- as of now... these are the only- three games still being - played, on friday... and they'r- about as far east as you- can get.- both pascagoula and gautier are- hosting, in region 4 class- 5-a... against picayune and - hattiesburg, respectively.- east central and pearl river- central doing battle, in the- same district... despite- originally moving the game- to saturday... until east - central got power back on...- ahead of schedule.- so far... two other games - already being moved back to - saturday... starting with st.

- martin playing host to west - harrison... at 3 p-m.

- that'll be followed by a 6- - - - o'clock kick-off... for gulfpor- at ocean springs.

- and how about a trio being- pushed all the way back to- monday... starting at 5 p- m...- as st.

Patrick makes the trip u- to collins.

- as for the 6 o'clock nightcap..- it's salem at - resurrection catholic... and- hancock at biloxi.- three more games still up in th- air... as the news 25 game of - the week between harrison - central and - d'iberville... could either be- played saturday or monday.- and then there's vancleave at - bay high... and stone at forres- county a-h-s... stuck in the- same holding pattern.

- finally... two games un-- fortunately canceled- altogether... those being long- beach at wayne county... and- pass christian at st.

- stanislaus... and just a really- sad situation,- for the pirates... who've now - played their final game of the- season... just like that.

- really hate that for the- seniors... but the outcome- doesn't carry - any weight... in the final- region 8




