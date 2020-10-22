11pm Consumer News 10.29.2020

Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published 7 minutes ago

C1 3 guns and ammunitions from its displays..

On sales floor in some stores... amid civil unrest in several states.

The retailer says it made the move for the safety of staff and customers.

It does not know when the products will return to the sales floor... but walmart says customers can still buy the items. this measure comes after protests erupted in philadelphia over the deadly police shooting of walter wallace junior.

Walmart took similar measures in june during protests of the deadly arrest of george floyd.

Netflix has raised its prices on its standard and premium plans.

The company's standard plan is now 14 dollars... which is up a dollar from last year.

A premium subscription will go up 2 dollars to 18 bucks a month.

The basic plan remains unchanged at 9 dollars a