Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

11pm Consumer News 10.29.2020

Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published
11pm Consumer News 10.29.2020
Walmart guns and ammunition. Netflix price increase.

C1 3 guns and ammunitions from its displays..

On sales floor in some stores... amid civil unrest in several states.

The retailer says it made the move for the safety of staff and customers.

It does not know when the products will return to the sales floor... but walmart says customers can still buy the items. this measure comes after protests erupted in philadelphia over the deadly police shooting of walter wallace junior.

Walmart took similar measures in june during protests of the deadly arrest of george floyd.

Netflix has raised its prices on its standard and premium plans.

The company's standard plan is now 14 dollars... which is up a dollar from last year.

A premium subscription will go up 2 dollars to 18 bucks a month.

The basic plan remains unchanged at 9 dollars a




You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

European Economics Preview: German Consumer Confidence Data Due

Consumer confidence from Germany is due on Thursday, headlining a light day for the European economic...
RTTNews - Published

Google, Facebook and YouTube found to make up more than 80% of Australian digital advertising, less than 20% going to news and other websites

Australian Competition and Consumer Commission finds less than 20% of digital advertising going to...
Upworthy - Published

United States: Monthly TCPA Digest — October 2020 - Mintz

We are pleased to present our latest Monthly TCPA Digest, providing insights and news related to the...
Mondaq - Published


Tweets about this

carlsl

carl obeyesekera Russia’s consumer health watchdog ordered bars and restaurants to close between 11pm and 6am local time to contain… https://t.co/cH4Iq2Ox7V 3 days ago


Related videos from verified sources

Halloween week's Dirty Dining report filled with creepy-crawly violations [Video]

Halloween week's Dirty Dining report filled with creepy-crawly violations

This Halloween week Dirty Dining report is appropriately creepy with creatures that'll make your skin crawl and plenty of scary health code violations.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 05:33Published
DWYM: Parking Lot Steaks [Video]

DWYM: Parking Lot Steaks

If you listen to Cincinnati radio – you may have heard ads for a big steal sale in the parking lot of some local malls. Can you really get a good steak for a few bucks in a parking Lot? Consumer..

Credit: WCPO Cincinnati     Duration: 02:08Published
DWYM: Veterans charity scam [Video]

DWYM: Veterans charity scam

What would you do if someone knocked on your door asking for holiday donations to troops or veterans? Some Colerain Twp neighbors said yes – but now wonder if they were conned.

Credit: WCPO Cincinnati     Duration: 02:11Published