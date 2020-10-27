11pm KY Grand Jurors PKG 10.29.2020

Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published 7 minutes ago

TWO GRAND JURORS IN THE BREONNA TAYLOR CASE SAY ... THEY BELIEVE MORE CHARGES AGAINST THE OFFICERS INVOLVED ... MIGHT BE APPROPRIATE.

They blame kentucky's attorney general for not making the full list of potential charges clear to them.

Taylor's mother, tamika palmer, and her attorney ... are filing a request for another prosecutor to review the matter.

Phylicia ashley spoke with the two jurors who came forward.

--reporter pkg-as follows-- statements made by attorney general daniel cameron led to an unprecedented move: two anonymous grand jurors to come forward.

Daniel cameron/kentucky attorney general: "the jury agreed mattingly and cosgrove were justified in return of deadly fire.

They ultimately made the determination about whether to charge in this instance."

The grand jurors told me cameron presented falsehoods and say they came forward for the world to know the truth.

Name not given/juror: "from the evidence presented to us, i got a real good idea that heavier charges for a lot more officers would have been appropriate."

Attorney lonita baker says cameron's statements showed he did not follow the prosecutors role in grand jury proceedings.

Lonita baker/attorney for breonna taylor's family: "he said they couldn't prove homicide charges beyond a reasonable doubt.

Beyond a reasonable doubt is not the standard of proof for the grand jury."

Baker says palmer filed the application because all evidence was not presented.

Lonita baker/attorney for breonna taylor's family: "he clearly presented a biased presentation to the grand jury.

He presented it so he got the outcome he wanted."

Daniel cameron/kentucky attorney general: "the grand jury was given all the evidence, presented all the information."

Name not given/juror: "they had all the information, video audio, ballistics, they information we weren't privy too and they did not show us that information.

The witnesses or the videos or whatever we asked for.

I got the impression they didn't want us to hear it or see it."

That was phylicia ashley reporting.

A council will determine if another prosecutor will look into the case.

It's comprised of attorneys ... citizens ... and cameron himself.

Palmer wants him to recuse himself from the decision.

