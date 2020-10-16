The Locker Room Game of the Week Preview: Homestead vs. Snider

Video Credit: WFFT - Published 2 minutes ago

This will be the first time since 2007 that the Snider Panthers are entering the postseason without the title “defending sectional champions.” Now Homestead has that distinction, and the Spartans once again look like the team to beat in sectional 3.

Chad Zolman's crew enters tournament play ranked eighth in the state after eight straight victories. One of those wins was a 33-3 stomping of Snider back on September 18th. But since then, the Panthers are 3-1 and all three of those wins have come by three touchdowns or more, so the Spartans are expecting a much tougher test this time around. Kickoff here at Homestead is set for 7 pm.

And youl see highlights from this game and many more tomorrow night in the locker room.

Thanks pete... and here's a look at what you'll see tomorrow night in the locker room..of course our 6a clash between homestead and snider... we'll have 5a bouts between bishop dwenger and anderson and northrop at north side... in 4a it's south side at marion..

East noble at dekalb and northwood at leo...in 3a... concordia visits oak hill..

Norwell hosts maconaquah...in 2a..

Wabash will face bremen...and in 1a... south adams hits the road to face monroe central while adams central hosts triton....all that and more for you tomorrow night... sticking