Free rides to and from polls for vets and seniors



Tweets about this Marnie Primmer RT @BikeMetro: Early voting is open in California and Election Day is November 3. Metro Bike Share is offering FREE 30-minute rides from no… 31 minutes ago CatDski RT @ACLUofWisconsin: The Voto Latino Foundation, with partners Lyft & Zumiez is distributing 2,400 free Lyft rides for voters to use to &… 2 hours ago WMAR-2 News Nearly a week into early voting and we’re seeing record numbers at the polls. Members of fraternities and sororiti… https://t.co/AnEmGDT7dP 4 hours ago VOTE RT @RisingRainbowCo: ‼️Attention‼️ We’re offering free rides to/from the polls using Lyft promo codes on October 30th & 31st in the these… 4 hours ago KristiLCrue RT @KCRG: Anyone needing rides to and from the Johnson County Auditor’s Office to vote early or to the polls on election day can e-mail, te… 5 hours ago Jennifer Stringer RT @indystar: Don't let a lack of transportation stop you from voting. Here are seven free or discounted transportation options for getting… 5 hours ago KCRG-TV9 Anyone needing rides to and from the Johnson County Auditor’s Office to vote early or to the polls on election day… https://t.co/StDKHdWrSs 5 hours ago Docteur choron RT @blakehthomas: @limebike is providing free rides to and from the polls on Election Day, November 3rd. Riders will be able to use the pro… 7 hours ago