Prosecutors: 2 Men Charged After Illegal Explosives Found In Van On Parkway Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 00:40s - Published 8 minutes ago Prosecutors: 2 Men Charged After Illegal Explosives Found In Van On Parkway Brian Larue and Eric Murray have been charged with possession of weapons of mass destruction, conspiracy, and risking a catastrophe. 0

