Travis Roy, Who Inspired Others After Life-Altering Hockey Injury At BU, Dead At 45 Video Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Duration: 02:24s - Published 8 minutes ago Travis Roy, Who Inspired Others After Life-Altering Hockey Injury At BU, Dead At 45 Travis Roy, who was paralyzed during his first shift with the Boston University hockey team and went on to raise money for those living with spinal cord injuries, died Thursday. WBZ-TV's Jim Smith reports. 0

