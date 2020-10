Finding Minnesota: One Way To Fly Above Your Troubles Video Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Duration: 03:05s - Published 4 minutes ago Finding Minnesota: One Way To Fly Above Your Troubles WCCO's John Lauritsen takes us to Stanton Airfield in Goodhue County for a flight with no engine but plenty of calm and serenity (3:05). WCCO 4 News At 10 - October 29, 2020 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this