Giant pirate ship docks in Downtown Fort Pierce for Halloween
At the end of 2nd St.
Downtown, a home turned into a pirate ship has docked for Halloween.
50-foot pirate ship with pyrotechnics wows Halloween fansThis pirate ship is "sailing" into Halloween history. Behold the 50-foot "Pirates of the Caribbean"-inspired decoration created by Tony DeMatteo.
Crafty Squirrel | Morning BlendDowntown St. Pete’s Crafty Squirrel to Show Off Their Booty with a 3-Day Pirate-Themed Halloween Bash.
Man, woman shot and killed at Fort Pierce apartment complexPolice are looking for the person who shot and killed a man and woman at a Fort Pierce apartment complex overnight.