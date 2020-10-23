Financial Focus for Oct. 29, 2020

In today's Financial Focus, we have a check of the stock market and the stocks with ties to Las Vegas.

EMCT RT @BeNiceTarot : Earth Signs💰 Money Message Okay big flexer slow ya role. You’re breaking your neck trying to catch up on bills. Don’t jus… 9 minutes ago

Bashir Y. Abubakar PhD @ASUUNGR We wonder why @ASUUNGR exco decided to use "T" as transparency in UTAS. Whereas, our dues are not transpar… https://t.co/shoyjPJZzN 7 minutes ago

𝖕𝖔𝖔𝖗𝖓𝖆 𝖘𝖚𝖌𝖚 RT @JayMacKhan97 : In the midst of this pandemic, it would really be vital to funnel the financial focus unto the hungry and the needy. Prio… 3 minutes ago

Citrus Interactive Investor focus will return to long-term financial goals : Financial Express https://t.co/nN9HbvitxR 3 minutes ago

#AllinTOMO&XBY RT @kynchaturvedi : 1/ The acquisition of @Lition_Block by @TomoChainANN is a fresh concept in our space. In traditional markets, it's an es… 3 minutes ago

I-CAN Solutions Investor focus will return to long-term financial goals : Financial Express https://t.co/mKnQwEyBUS 2 minutes ago

Jack VOTE TRUMP 🇺🇸 RT @ChuckGrassley : Tony B is reportedly fact witness in FBIs H Biden money laundering probe Much of his info corroborated by what we review… 1 minute ago

Franje RT @Kasungwa_ : I think all they need is a little financial education with focus on savings and a little financial discipline #WorldSavingsD … 43 seconds ago