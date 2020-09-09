LAS VEGAS LESSON LEARNED: No fireworks in 2000 led to backlash, 2020 show canceled amid pandemic

The year started with a lot of promise but 2020 will deliver one more disappointing blow to Las Vegas as authorities have decided to cancel the spectacular strip firework display citing safety concerns.

The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority said there will still be some fun things planned to ring in 2021.

The announcement does not come as a surprise to Anthony Curtis, of LasVegasAdvisor.com