Students decorate Nissan Sentra for Halloween Time-Lapse

Nissan partnered with local high school art students to celebrate the creativity Halloween brings and introduce them to careers in automotive design.

While social distancing guidelines may impact traditional Halloween plans this year, new activities involving cars – such as haunted drive-ins – are becoming more popular.

Why not decorate your vehicle in addition to your home for Halloween this year?

Nissan provided the "canvas" for the project, a two-tone Monarch Orange Metallic/Super Black 2020 Sentra, along with decorating tips and supplies to advanced art students from Hillsboro High School, located near the company's North American headquarters in Franklin, Tennessee.