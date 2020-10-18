PM Modi pays tribute to former Gujarat CM Keshubhai Patel at his residence in Gandhinagar

Global  
 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to former Gujarat chief minister Keshubhai Patel on October 30 at his residence in Gandhinagar.

Keshubhai Patel passed away at age of 92 on October 29 due to cardiac arrest.

He was CM of Gujarat in 1995 and from 1998 to 2001 and was later succeeded by current PM Modi as then Gujarat CM.

PM Modi also paid tribute to actor-turned-politician Naresh Kanodia and his brother Mahesh Kanodia.

He met Kanodia family and gave them condolences.


