PM Modi pays tribute to former Gujarat CM Keshubhai Patel at his residence in Gandhinagar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid floral tribute to former Gujarat CM Keshubhai Pat at his residence in Gandhinagar on October 30. Keshubhai Patel passed away after prolonged illness in Ahmedabad on Oct 29. Earleir, PM Modi expressed his grief saying that he had lost a father figure. PM Modi is on two-day visit to his home state Gujarat. He will visit the Statue of Unity, Arogya Van and Arogya Kutir at Kevadia. PM Modi will also inaugurate a Jungle Safari and Geodesic Dome Aviary. Watch the full video for more details.
Former Gujarat Chief Minister Keshubhai Patel passed away after prolonged illness in Ahmedabad. Keshubhai Patel was Gujarat’s CM from March 1995 to October 1995 and from March 1998 to October 2001. He was succeeded as Chief Minister by Narendra Modi. Patel was a member of the Gujarat Legislative Assembly six times. He had quit the BJP in 2012 and floated the Gujarat Parivartan Party, which merged with the BJP in 2014. Tributes poured in for Keshubhai Patel from all quarters. PM Modi also expressed grief over the BJP stalwart’s death and said that he had lost a father figure. He paid rich tribute to the former CM and said that all his decisions had been taken with the welfare of entire Gujarat in mind. PM Modi said that Keshubhai Patel understood the pain of farmers and always worked for their benefit. PM Modi added that his life and his work would be an inspiration for many generations. Watch the full video for all the details.
On October 30, preparations were underway at Jungle Safari Park in Gujarat's Kevadia. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the park on occasion of birth anniversary of Sardar Patel which is situated near 'Statue of Unity'. PM Modi is currently on a 2-day visit to Gujarat. He has visited the state to celebrate birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel as National Unity Day on Oct 31.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Gujarat's Kevadia on Oct 30. He will be inaugurating the Sardar Patel Zoological Park, which is popularly known as Jungle Safari. PM Modi is on a 2-day visit to Gujarat.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah offered prayers at Bahuchara Mata temple in Gujarat's Gandhinagar. Shah took part in the 'arti' at the temple which is located in his paternal hometown, Mansa. Earlier in the day, he had also wished the countrymen on the occasion. Shah had also urged people to follow Covid-19 guidelines during the festive season. Gujarat government has allowed offering of prayers at temples but garba has been banned. This year, October 17 marked the first day of the nine-day long Navratri festival. Celebrations of Sharad (autumn) Navratri involve worshipping Goddess Durga, her nine forms. The festival is celebrated in different ways across the country. Over the next nine days, devotees offer their prayers to Goddess Durga and observe fasts. Also known as Sharad Navratri, the festival marks Durga's victory over demon Mahishasura.
