Preparations underway at Jungle Safari Park in Gujarat's Kevadia

Terrorist group Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) was behind the killing of three BJP leaders in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, Inspector General of Police Vijay Kumar said and appealed to the protected persons in the valley not to move around without their security. Three BJP workers -- Fida Hussain, Umer Hajam, and Umer Rashid Beigh -- were shot dead by militants in the Y K Pora area of Kulgam district in south Kashmir late on Thursday evening. The Resistance Front (TRF), which is believed to be a shadow group of LeT, claimed responsibility for the killings. IGP (Kashmir) Kumar said police have seized a vehicle used in the attack and that such killings were being executed at the behest of Pakistan. Watch the video for more details.
On October 30, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated 'Arogya Van' in Kevadia. He was accompanied by Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani and Governor Acharya Devvrat. He also took a tour of 'Arogya Van'. The park has hundreds of medicinal plants and herbs and also provides information about their usage and importance. Currently, PM Modi is on a 2-day visit to Gujarat.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to former Gujarat chief minister Keshubhai Patel on October 30 at his residence in Gandhinagar. Keshubhai Patel passed away at age of 92 on October 29 due to cardiac arrest. He was CM of Gujarat in 1995 and from 1998 to 2001 and was later succeeded by current PM Modi as then Gujarat CM. PM Modi also paid tribute to actor-turned-politician Naresh Kanodia and his brother Mahesh Kanodia. He met Kanodia family and gave them condolences.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a tour of 'Arogya Kutir' at 'Arogya Van' in Kevadia on Oct 30. He inaugurated the 'Arogya Van' today. The park has hundreds of medicinal plants and herbs and also provides information about their usage and importance. Meanwhile, PM Modi also inaugurated 'Ekta Mall' in Kevadia. The mall aims at promoting handicraft items. He also attended inaugural of 'Children Nutrition Park' in the area.
A 19-seater seaplane which will be used for flights between the Sabarmati riverfront and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's Statue of Unity in Gujarat as part of a first-of-its-kind service in the country arrived here from the Maldives on Sunday. The aircraft, which landed safely in the Venduruthy channel for a transit halt, is scheduled to reach Ahmedabad, where the country's maiden seaplane service will be launched between the Sabarmati riverfront and the Statue of Unity in the Narmada district. The service is likely to be launched on October 31 if all goes as per plans. The Twin Otter 300 seaplane leased by Spicejet will be able to accommodate 12 passengers.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Gujarat's Kevadia on Oct 30. He will be inaugurating the Sardar Patel Zoological Park, which is popularly known as Jungle Safari. PM Modi is on a 2-day visit to..