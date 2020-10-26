Preparations underway at Jungle Safari Park in Gujarat's Kevadia

On October 30, preparations were underway at Jungle Safari Park in Gujarat's Kevadia.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the park on occasion of birth anniversary of Sardar Patel which is situated near 'Statue of Unity'.

PM Modi is currently on a 2-day visit to Gujarat.

He has visited the state to celebrate birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel as National Unity Day on Oct 31.