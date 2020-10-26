Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Preparations underway at Jungle Safari Park in Gujarat's Kevadia

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:24s - Published
Preparations underway at Jungle Safari Park in Gujarat's Kevadia

Preparations underway at Jungle Safari Park in Gujarat's Kevadia

On October 30, preparations were underway at Jungle Safari Park in Gujarat's Kevadia.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the park on occasion of birth anniversary of Sardar Patel which is situated near 'Statue of Unity'.

PM Modi is currently on a 2-day visit to Gujarat.

He has visited the state to celebrate birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel as National Unity Day on Oct 31.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Narendra Modi Narendra Modi 14th and current Prime Minister of India

BJP workers killed in Kulgam: LeT behind attack, says police; PM Modi condemns [Video]

BJP workers killed in Kulgam: LeT behind attack, says police; PM Modi condemns

Terrorist group Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) was behind the killing of three BJP leaders in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, Inspector General of Police Vijay Kumar said and appealed to the protected persons in the valley not to move around without their security. Three BJP workers -- Fida Hussain, Umer Hajam, and Umer Rashid Beigh -- were shot dead by militants in the Y K Pora area of Kulgam district in south Kashmir late on Thursday evening. The Resistance Front (TRF), which is believed to be a shadow group of LeT, claimed responsibility for the killings. IGP (Kashmir) Kumar said police have seized a vehicle used in the attack and that such killings were being executed at the behest of Pakistan. Watch the video for more details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 02:27Published

PM Modi inaugurates Sardar Patel Zoological Park in Kevadia

 Sardar Patel Zoological in Kevadia has been set up near the 182-metre Statue of Unity. The Prime Minister, accompanied by Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupand..
IndiaTimes
Watch: PM Modi rides in 'Nutri Train' at Children Nutrition Park in Kevadia [Video]

Watch: PM Modi rides in 'Nutri Train' at Children Nutrition Park in Kevadia

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a ride in 'Nutri Train' at Children Nutrition Park in Kevadia. CM Vijay Rupani and Governor Acharya Devvrat were also present.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:40Published

Gujarat Gujarat State in western India

PM Modi inaugurates 'Arogya Van' in Gujarat's Kevadia [Video]

PM Modi inaugurates 'Arogya Van' in Gujarat's Kevadia

On October 30, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated 'Arogya Van' in Kevadia. He was accompanied by Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani and Governor Acharya Devvrat. He also took a tour of 'Arogya Van'. The park has hundreds of medicinal plants and herbs and also provides information about their usage and importance. Currently, PM Modi is on a 2-day visit to Gujarat.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:20Published
PM Modi pays tribute to former Gujarat CM Keshubhai Patel at his residence in Gandhinagar [Video]

PM Modi pays tribute to former Gujarat CM Keshubhai Patel at his residence in Gandhinagar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to former Gujarat chief minister Keshubhai Patel on October 30 at his residence in Gandhinagar. Keshubhai Patel passed away at age of 92 on October 29 due to cardiac arrest. He was CM of Gujarat in 1995 and from 1998 to 2001 and was later succeeded by current PM Modi as then Gujarat CM. PM Modi also paid tribute to actor-turned-politician Naresh Kanodia and his brother Mahesh Kanodia. He met Kanodia family and gave them condolences.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:13Published

Kevadia Kevadia City in Gujarat, India

PM Modi inaugurates various projects in Kevadia [Video]

PM Modi inaugurates various projects in Kevadia

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a tour of 'Arogya Kutir' at 'Arogya Van' in Kevadia on Oct 30. He inaugurated the 'Arogya Van' today. The park has hundreds of medicinal plants and herbs and also provides information about their usage and importance. Meanwhile, PM Modi also inaugurated 'Ekta Mall' in Kevadia. The mall aims at promoting handicraft items. He also attended inaugural of 'Children Nutrition Park' in the area.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:52Published

Vallabhbhai Patel Vallabhbhai Patel Indian barrister, politician and a leader of the Indian National Congress (1875-1950)

PM Modi to commemorate Sardar Patel's birth anniversary as National Unity Day on October 31

 The Prime Minister will also unveil the seaplane service connecting Statue of Unity in Kevadia with Sabarmati Riverfront in Ahmedabad.
DNA
Watch: Seaplane to ferry passengers to Statue of Unity, flights from Oct 31 [Video]

Watch: Seaplane to ferry passengers to Statue of Unity, flights from Oct 31

A 19-seater seaplane which will be used for flights between the Sabarmati riverfront and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's Statue of Unity in Gujarat as part of a first-of-its-kind service in the country arrived here from the Maldives on Sunday. The aircraft, which landed safely in the Venduruthy channel for a transit halt, is scheduled to reach Ahmedabad, where the country's maiden seaplane service will be launched between the Sabarmati riverfront and the Statue of Unity in the Narmada district. The service is likely to be launched on October 31 if all goes as per plans. The Twin Otter 300 seaplane leased by Spicejet will be able to accommodate 12 passengers.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 01:21Published

Statue of Unity Statue of Unity Monument to Vallabhbhai Patel in the Narmada valley, Gujarat, India

Take a Seaplane from Sabarmati to Statue of Unity in just Rs 1500

 According to SpiceJet officials, the Seaplane has gone through successful trials in Nagpur, Guwahati and Mumbai and is one of the most sought after aircraft.
DNA

National Unity Day (India)


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

PM Modi arrives in Kevadia to inaugurate Jungle Safari Park [Video]

PM Modi arrives in Kevadia to inaugurate Jungle Safari Park

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Gujarat's Kevadia on Oct 30. He will be inaugurating the Sardar Patel Zoological Park, which is popularly known as Jungle Safari. PM Modi is on a 2-day visit to..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:03Published
PM Modi on two-day Gujarat visit; pays tribute to Keshubhai Patel [Video]

PM Modi on two-day Gujarat visit; pays tribute to Keshubhai Patel

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid floral tribute to former Gujarat CM Keshubhai Pat at his residence in Gandhinagar on October 30. Keshubhai Patel passed away after prolonged illness in Ahmedabad on..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:47Published