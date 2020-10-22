Ride To The Polls
Those that need a ride to their polling location have a few options of how to get a ride to vote.
Milwaukee County Dept. on Aging gives seniors free rides to the pollsFor the first time in its history, the Milwaukee County Department on Aging is offering seniors 60 and older a free ride to the polls or the DMV if they need a photo ID.
Kansas City funeral home offering voters a ride to the polls this Election DaySince 1996, Duane Harvey, a Kansas City funeral home director has spent his Election Day with a livelier crowd than he’s used to.
Lyft Is Offering Discounted Rides to the Polls on Election Day — and You Don’t Just Have tLyft is also offering free rides to voters in select cities.