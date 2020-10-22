Global  
 

Bette Midler reveals 'Hocus Pocus' reunion will feature A-List cameos

Bette Midler reveals 'Hocus Pocus' reunion will feature A-List cameos

Bette Midler reveals 'Hocus Pocus' reunion will feature A-List cameos

In a recent 'Late Night' interview, Midler announced that the reunion mockumentary is titled, 'In Search of the Sanderson Sisters'.


Bette Midler American singer-songwriter, actress, and comedienne

Bette Midler confirms 'Hocus Pocus' cast is reuniting for sequel [Video]

Bette Midler confirms 'Hocus Pocus' cast is reuniting for sequel

Better Midler has thrilled Hocus Pocus fans after confirming reports of a sequel.

"Hocus Pocus" stars reunite for voting PSA

 Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy, who played the Sanders Sisters in 1993, are back to casting spells.
Bette Midler offers fans a glimpse of Hocus Pocus reunion

Bette Midler has offered fans another look at the upcoming Hocus Pocus reunion.
Behind-The-Scenes Of 'Hocus Pocus' [Video]

Behind-The-Scenes Of 'Hocus Pocus'

Before Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy reunite for the "Hocus Pocus" sequel on Disney+, ET Canada is taking a look back into the making of the cult classic.

Trending: Hocus Pocus 2 [Video]

Trending: Hocus Pocus 2

Bette Midler, one of the original Sanderson sisters, says she, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy are all coming back for Hocus Pocus 2.

Bette Midler confirms original cast of 'Hocus Pocus' reuniting for sequel [Video]

Bette Midler confirms original cast of 'Hocus Pocus' reuniting for sequel

The Sanderson Sisters are hoping to put a spell on you, 27 years later.

