Bette Midler reveals 'Hocus Pocus' reunion will feature A-List cameos
Bette Midler reveals 'Hocus Pocus' reunion will feature A-List cameos
In a recent 'Late Night' interview, Midler announced that the reunion mockumentary is titled, 'In Search of the Sanderson Sisters'.
Bette Midler has offered fans another look at the upcoming Hocus Pocus reunion.
Behind-The-Scenes Of 'Hocus Pocus'
Before Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy reunite for the "Hocus Pocus" sequel on Disney+, ET Canada is taking a look back into the making of the cult classic.
Credit: ETCanada Duration: 02:41Published
Trending: Hocus Pocus 2
Bette Midler, one of the original Sanderson sisters, says she, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy are all coming back for Hocus Pocus 2.
Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 00:36Published
