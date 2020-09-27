Bledisloe or bust for Wallabies in Tri-Nations opener

Members of East Grinstead Rugby Club have paid tribute to Sergeant MattRatana, their head coach who was an “irreplaceable figure” in the communityand a “role model to many”. Tributes were laid outside the clubhouse and twoperiods of silence – for junior and senior club members – were held on Sundaymorning, in memory of the Met Police officer who was shot by a handcuffedsuspect in a custody suite. The club flag was flown alongside the New Zealandflag and the All Blacks rugby team flag to honour Sgt Ratana’s Kiwi roots.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:58Published