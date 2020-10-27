911 Tapes, Body Cam Footage In Deadly Police Shooting Of Walter Wallace Jr. Expected To Be Released Next Week

Tempe mother hopes to prevent deadly police action on mental health callsA Tempe mother is pushing for changes in how police respond to mental health crisis calls after officers showed up at her home with assault weapons.
23ABC Investigates: Body cam video shows off-duty BPD officer at Studio Movie GrillThe 23ABC I-Team has obtained exclusive access to body camera video from last year when an off-duty Bakersfield police officer fell asleep while intoxicated inside of the Studio Movie Grill.
Murder charges likely unwarranted for PA cops -lawyerThe Philadelphia police officers who shot and killed a Black man under mental duress should probably not be charged with murder, said Shaka Johnson on Thursday, a lawyer for the man's family. Johnson..